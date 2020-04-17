Hot Weather Arrives Sunday

The southern edge of a cool airmass will move into our area early Saturday. Moist air lifting above the cooler airmass will produce a low cloud deck and some drizzle or scattered showers Saturday morning and midday. By Sunday afternoon, much warmer and drier air will move in from the west and south. The hotter weather will likely last through the coming week as weather systems that could change our weather will take a track well north of south Texas.

I'm expecting cloudy tonight, turning cooler toward or just after dawn, low in the low to mid 60's. Cloudy with some drizzle or scattered showers Saturday morning/midday, mainly cloudy in the afternoon, high in the high 70's. Clearing late Sunday morning, sunny in the afternoon with much lower humidity. Much warmer, high in the low to mid 90's. Partly to mostly sunny Monday through Friday, high in the mid to high 90's.