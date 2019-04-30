Hot Wednesday, Showers Friday

Hot dry air aloft from the Mexican Plateau will mix down close enough to the surface to mix away low clouds during the morning. highs will reach the high 90's, higher if the desert air arrives at the surface. An approaching cold front may bring showers into our area as early as Thursday night. Our best chance will be as the front slows down over our area on Friday. With the front weakening nearby, scattered showers will still be a possibility during the weekend and on Monday.

I'm expecting skies to become cloudy overnight, low in the mid 70's. Clearing Wednesday, highs in the upper 90's, possibly higher. Partly cloudy Thursday, a chance for some showers Thursday night, high in the mid 90's. Mostly cloudy Friday, a good chance of showers and thundershowers, high in the upper 80's. Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers Saturday through Monday, highs in the high 80's to around 90. Partly cloudy Tuesday, high in the low to mid 90's.