Tropical air which had been aloft above a shallow cool airmass has arrived at the surface. Temperatures, as result, warmed by about 25F over Sunday afternoon's temperatures. The temperatures will rise even further, especially Wednesday through Friday as very warm air from northern Mexico arrives aloft, and mixes down close to the surface. Mid air from the Great Plains will arrive Friday night with a possible shower. Another shower chance next Monday as a wave in the upper level wind flow approaches from the west.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, low in the mid to high 60's. Mostly sunny Tuesday, high in the low 90's. Mostly sunny Wednesday through Friday, highs in the mid to upper 90's. A slight chance of a shower Friday night, then cooler Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 80's. Mostly cloudy Monday, a slight chance of a shower, high in the high 70's.