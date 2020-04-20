Hot dry air will be replaced by more humid gulf air in the lower 2,000' of the atmosphere with low cloud late tonight and Tuesday morning. The humid layer of air is shallow enough to allow the low cloud deck to mix away during the afternoons. Somewhat drier air may reach close to the surface with somewhat lower humidity late Wednesday afternoon. Much drier air will arrive at the surface Thursday afternoon from west Texas. Influence from the Mexican Plateau may raise temperatures above 100 on Friday. The southern edge of a cooler dry airmass from the Great Plains will lower temperatures a little Saturday through Monday.

I'm expecting clouds late tonight, and becoming humid, low in the low 70's. Clearing Tuesday afternoon, high in the mid to high 90's. Partly cloudy Wednesday afternoon, high in the upper 90's. Mostly sunny with lower humidity Thursday and Friday, high in the mid 90's Thursday, around 100 Friday. Partly cloudy Saturday through Monday, highs close to 90.