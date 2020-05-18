A hot dry airmass from the desert southwest lies above a rather shallow layer of humid gulf air. The dry air may mix in a bit more during Tuesday afternoon producing somewhat lower afternoon humidity (dewpoints dropping into the 50's), but higher temperatures (likely above 100F). The overall weather pattern will not change through Friday. There are indications that a wave in the upper level wind flow may approach our area Sunday with a better chance of a shower or thundershower Sunday night. Confidence in the details this far out are not high.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, low in the low to mid 70's. Mainly sunny and hot Tuesday through Thursday, highs around or a little above 100. Partly cloudy Friday and Saturday, high in the upper 90's. Partly cloudy Sunday and Monday, a chance of a shower or thundershower, especially Sunday night, highs both days in the low to mid 90's.