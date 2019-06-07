Hot Weekend, Shower Chance Early Week

A shallow layer of very humid gulf air will return during the second half of tonight and Saturday night. Desert air will mix down to the surface with lower afternoon humidity, especially on Sunday. Sunday has our best chance of reaching 110F. A cooler airmass will arrive from the Rockies on Monday. By then, the desert air will have retreated to the south, allowing enough moisture from the gulf to return for shower chances Monday and Tuesday.

I'm expecting humid late tonight, low in the high 70's. Sunny and hot Saturday and Sunday, highs in the high 100's to around 110. mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday with a chance of showers, highs around 90 to the mid 90's. Partly cloudy Wednesday, high in the low to mid 90's. Mostly sunny Thursday and Friday, high in the high 90's.