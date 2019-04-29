Hot and Humid Weather

A shallow layer of humid gulf air will bring low clouds each late night and morning. Aloft, the high and mid level clouds of Monday will likely be thinner Tuesday and Wednesday. This will allow for brighter afternoon sunshine and hotter temperatures. A cold front from the Rockies/Great Plains will reach our area Friday night with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Weak Waves in the upper level wind flow could still pop up what would be more widely scattered showers Sunday and Monday.

I'm expecting cloudy late tonight and Tuesday morning, also late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, low in the low to mid 70's. Partly to mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, highs in the mid to high 90's. Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday, high in the low to mid 90's. Mostly cloudy with a decent chance of showers or thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday, highs in the mid to high 80's. Mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday, a slight chance of showers, highs in the high 80's to around 90.