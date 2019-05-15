Hot and humid weather returns

It looks like summer conditions are on the horizon as we say goodbye to those cooler temperatures and welcome back the 90s.

On Wednesday we will start off muggy and in the low 70s but we will make our way into the high 80's and possibly 90s.

The high humidity will also bring in some fog overnight which will make for a very foggy Thursday morning.

On Thursday we are also expecting very high humidity and temperatures in the high 80s and 90s.

Those slight chances of rain will also start to decrease but will pop up again as we head into the weekend.