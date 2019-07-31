Hot dog eating champ eats over 400 chicken wings

The man known as the hot dog eating champ has now made his way to a different kind of food, chicken wings.

Joey Chestnut, the man known for devouring dozens of dogs in an annual 10 minute spring, pushed himself to the limit.

In honor of National Chicken Wing Day, Chestnut took part in a wing eating marathon for 12 hours at the Mall of Georgia Hooters in Buford.

Chestnut began his endeavor at 11 a.m. and continued eating nothing but wings until 11 p.m.

He ended up eating a total of 413 wings.

According to his Major League Eating page, he has previously eaten 182 wings in 30 minutes.

Chestnut holds 46 eating world records, including 55 glazed donuts in eight minutes and 103 Krystal hamburgers in eight minutes.