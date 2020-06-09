Hot hot heat!

It's another week of hot and humid conditions in the Gateway City, but we could see a slight chance of relief.

On Tuesday we will start off humid and muggy in the low 80s and upper 70s.

Our temperatures will only increase from there to a high of 102.

As we head into the evening hours, we could see a slight chance of rain at around 7 p.m.

Those chances of rain could spill over into Wednesday, we are looking at little cooler conditions with temperatures at 94 degrees.

We will remain in the mid-90s on Thursday. Friday, and Saturday.

As we head into next week, we could see highs at 97 degrees.

Although we don't see any triple-digit temperatures for the rest of the week, it's still going to feel very hot with heat indexes as high as 98 or 99.