Hot/.Humid, Then Quite Hot

Tropical Depression Cristobal is in northern Guatemala. It will be picked up by southerly winds on the west side of high pressure over the eastern gulf. This will take the storm north of the Yucatan Friday night, and likely into Louisiana late Sunday night. To the west will be subsiding air, bringing hot dry air above the Mexican Plateau close to the surface by Monday with temperatures rising above 100.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the mid 70's. Partly cloudy Friday and Saturday, high in the mid 90's. Partly cloudy Sunday, high in the upper 90's. Mostly sunny and quite hot Monday through Wednesday, highs easily above 100, perhaps around 105 on Tuesday. Partly cloudy Thursday, high in the upper 90's.