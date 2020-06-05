Hotter Sunday Through Wednesday

A hot dry airmass over northern Mexico into New Mexico will edge eastward, bringing 100F+ heat into our area by Monday as air from the Mexican Plateau descends close to the surface over our area. This is a response to the rising air near and east of Tropical Storm Cristobal as it tracks toward a Louisiana land fall late Sunday. A bit more of a gulf influence will bring temperatures back below 100F late in the week.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, low in the mid 70's. Partly cloudy Saturday, high in the mid 90's. Mostly sunny Sunday through Wednesday, high in the upper 90's Sunday, around or above 100 Monday through Wednesday. Partly cloudy Thursday and Friday, high in the high 90's.