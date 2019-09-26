Hotter Than Average

The tropical air will continue to dominate our weather during the forecast period. Cooler air will reach further south from the Great Plains by Friday. It is uncertain if it will reach far enough south to change our weather. Although there is no obvious disturbances that could bring rain, the atmosphere may become moist over a deeper layer during the weekend, making a sea breeze shower possible. I will watch the radars, but will not put chance in my forecast yet.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the upper 70's. Partly cloudy Friday and Saturday, high around 100. Partly cloudy Monday through Thursday, highs mostly in the high 90's.