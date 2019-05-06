Hotter, Then More Rain Chances

Scattered mainly nighttime thundershowers are still possible from the high terrain of northern Mexico tonight through Wednesday night. Hotter weather will expand north from Mexico Tuesday, and especially Wednesday into Thursday. A cold front will approach south Texas Thursday night, and stall out over the area through the weekend. This will bring a better chance of showers and thundershowers during that period.

I'm expecting a chance of mainly nighttime showers or thundershowers tonight through Wednesday night, hotter partly cloudy afternoons. Low tonight in the upper 60's, high Tuesday near 90, the mid 90's Wednesday. Partly cloudy Thursday, high in the low 90's. A better chance of showers and thundershowers late Thursday through Sunday, highs in the upper 70's to the 80's. Partly cloudy Monday with a slight chance of a shower, high in the upper 80's.