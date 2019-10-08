Hotter, Then Sharply Cooler

Hot air, now over the low elevations of the Desert Southwest and western Mexico will move east above our area, raising our temperatures high into the 90's Wednesday and Thursday. A much cooler airmass, now entering Montana from Canada will reach our area before midday Friday. We will have a warm humid start to the day, and a chilly afternoon where a light jacket would be welcome. Hot weather will return from the south by early next week as the cool airmass exits to the east.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, low a little above 70. Mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, high in the mid to high 90's. Warm and humid Friday morning, temperatures possibly reaching above 80, then sharply cooler with drizzle and temperatures dropping below 60 in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy Saturday, high in the low to mid 70's. Partly cloudy Sunday, high in the 80's. Partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, high in the low to mid 90's.