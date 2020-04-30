Hotter Weather

Hot dry air over the desert southwest and northern Mexico will edge eastward during the next several days. Sunday through Tuesday will be the hottest of the 7 day period with 100F heat likely. The desert air will begin to be replaced by somewhat more humid gulf air by next Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the 90's.

I'm expecting clear tonight, low in the low to mid 60's. Mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, high in the mid to upper 90's. Mostly sunny Sunday through Tuesday, highs around or a bit above 100. Partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday, high in the mid 90's.