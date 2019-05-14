Hotter Weather to Return

An increasingly warm airmass over the south central U.S. will become capped by very warm desert air that will arrive aloft from the Mexican Plateau by late week. Before the warmer air arrives aloft, we will have a slight chance of a scattered shower popping up with the warmth of the day. By late week, the warmer air above will act as a lid on air that could rise to form tall shower producing clouds. Temperatures will rise into the 90's by late week. The very warm air aloft will mix close enough to the surface for temperatures to approach 100 by early next week.

I'm expecting mainly cloudy overnight, low around 70. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with a slight chance of a scattered shower, high in the upper 80's. Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday, high around 90. Partly cloudy Friday through Sunday, high in the mid 90's. Partly to mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, highs near 100.