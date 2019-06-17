Hotter Week

Desert air is returning aloft. This will act as a lid on the lower atmosphere, preventing small fair weather cumulus from growing tall where rain showers could develop. The desert air aloft will be most pronounced during Wednesday and Thursday, producing temperatures above 105F on those afternoons. We will have enough desert influence to see 100F or higher during the entire 7 day period.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, low in the high 70's. Mostly sunny Tuesday, high in the low 100's. Sunny and quite hot Wednesday and Thursday, highs from about 106 to 108. Mostly sunny Friday through Monday, highs around 103 or 104.