Hotter Weekend

A southerly flow of warmer and more humid air is returning. The weekend will have a more tropical feel to it. A cooler and drier airmass will arrive from the Rockies on Monday. Warmer southerly winds will return Wednesday afternoon and especially Thursday before another cooler airmass arrives from the Great Plains Friday.

I'm expecting partly cloudy and not as cool tonight, low near 70. Partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, high in the low to mid 90's. Partly to mostly sunny Monday through Wednesday with lowering humidity. High Monday in the upper 80's, the low to mid 80's Tuesday and Wednesday. Partly cloudy Thursday, high around 90. Partly cloudy and cooler with low humidity Friday, high in the upper 70's.