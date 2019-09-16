Hotter and Dry 7 Day Period.

A disturbance in the western gulf will move slowly north into east Texas Tuesday night. Heavy, possibly flooding rain will spread north from around Victoria into southeast Texas through midweek. Further west, dry, sinking air will produce hotter temperatures, and mostly sunny skies all week, and through the weekend, and possibly beyond.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the high 70's. Partly to mostly sunny Tuesday through next Monday, highs in the upper 90's to around 100. The days that have the best chance of reaching 100 is Wednesday and Thursday.