Hotter and No Rain

Drier and warmer air has arrived aloft, and will occupy an increasingly deep layer of the atmosphere. This will be reflected plenty of sunshine with the lack of tall clouds, and higher temperatures. The deep layer of warm dry air will be like a mountain, around which weather traffic will flow. Systems that could change our weather will be blocked from coming our way.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the upper 70's. Mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, highs 101 to 103. Mostly sunny Sunday through Thursday, highs 103 to 105.