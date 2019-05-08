Hound dog becomes viral sensation for musical talent

Some dogs roll over and others play fetch but one dog in Long Island is taking the internet by storm with his musical talents.

Glen Wolfe is a drummer who plays in a band, but Glen isn't the only talented musician in the house.

Glen's dog "Buddy Mercury", a beagle named after the family's favorite singer Freddie Mercury has become a viral sensation after they recorded several videos of him playing the piano and howling away.

The owners have decided to sell bags and mugs, pins, hats and even ringtones in honor of Buddy's three year rescue anniversary.

Buddy Mercury.com donates a percentage of every purchase directly to shelters that help save animals.