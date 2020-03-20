Hours of operation for local stores

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With the COVID pandemic causing grocery shopping chaos across the country, several stores have adjusted their hours to meet the demands of its customers.
Below is a list of their current hours of operations as well as special hours for the elderly.
Target:
Regular Hours: 8am -9pm
Elderly 8am - 9am Wednesday Only
HEB:
Regular Hours: 8am - 8pm, first come, first served
Sam's Club
Regular Hours 9am- 8pm Monday- Saturday
10am - 6pm Sunday
Pick-Up Orders: 7am - 9am
Dollar General
Regular Hours: 8am - 10pm - Clark Location
Elderly Hour: 8am - 9am Everyday
Other locatoins regular hours 9am - 9pm
calton, 359, Jaime Zapata HWY, Mines
Dollar Tree:
Regular Hours 8am- 8pm
Variety Meats:
Regular Hours
El Rancherito Meat Market:
Regular Hours: 7am - 10pm
Elderly Hour: 7am - 8am Monday & Tuesdays
Walmart:
Regular Hours: 7am - 8:30pm
Elderly Hour: 6am - 7am starting March 24th