Hours of operation for local stores

With the COVID pandemic causing grocery shopping chaos across the country, several stores have adjusted their hours to meet the demands of its customers.

Below is a list of their current hours of operations as well as special hours for the elderly.

Target:

Regular Hours: 8am -9pm

Elderly 8am - 9am Wednesday Only

HEB:

Regular Hours: 8am - 8pm, first come, first served

Sam's Club

Regular Hours 9am- 8pm Monday- Saturday

10am - 6pm Sunday

Pick-Up Orders: 7am - 9am

Dollar General

Regular Hours: 8am - 10pm - Clark Location

Elderly Hour: 8am - 9am Everyday

Other locatoins regular hours 9am - 9pm

calton, 359, Jaime Zapata HWY, Mines

Dollar Tree:

Regular Hours 8am- 8pm

Variety Meats:

Regular Hours

El Rancherito Meat Market:

Regular Hours: 7am - 10pm

Elderly Hour: 7am - 8am Monday & Tuesdays

Walmart:

Regular Hours: 7am - 8:30pm

Elderly Hour: 6am - 7am starting March 24th