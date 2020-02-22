House Speaker Nancy Pelosi takes part in Abrazo Ceremony

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrived in Laredo Saturday morning to take part in the annual Abrazo Ceremony.

Before the ceremony took place the House Speaker took part in a Ceremonial breakfast at La Posada.

This is the second time Pelosi has visited the Gateway City for the ceremony.

The event symbolizes unity between both countries, whereby the Abrazo Children and officials of both countries meet in the middle of the bridge for an embrace.

The Abrazo Ceremony takes place every year at International Bridge Two right before the parade.