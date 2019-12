The Laredo Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened in central Laredo Sunday evening.

The incident happened at the 300 block of San Pablo Avenue.

According to fire officials, the house sustained heavy damage to the kitchen and bedroom.

Fortunately, the occupants were not home during the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.

Officials have alerted the American Red Cross about the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.