Housekeeper arrested for theft of property

A housekeeper was charged with theft of property for stealing $11,000 worth of items from her employer.

Guillermina Aguilar was arrested after the victim began noticing jewelry was going missing over the course of two months.

She initially thought the jewelry was just misplaced, however grew suspicious when other items began going missing from the residence as well.

The initial report was filed and the case was transferred to the Crimes Against Property (CAPROs) Unit for investigation.

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office who determined there was sufficient evidence to secure the warrant of arrest.

Aguilar is currently in Webb County Jail with a $30,000 bond.