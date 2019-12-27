Housing Authority announces first tiny home development in Laredo

Laredo’s newest residential area proves that great things come in small packages.

The Laredo Housing Authority is launching the first tiny home development, Bernal Sunrise Court.

These homes are not larger than 600 square feet; however, they will still accommodate the typical features of a home, a kitchen, laundry room, bedroom and bathroom.

The three tiny homes are owned by the Laredo Facilities Corporation which is a part of the Laredo Housing Authority.

Alma Mata with the housing authority says, it’s important that the housing authority along with the city have been able to achieve and create more affordable housing for the community.

If you are wondering about the rent, it’s only 75 cents per square foot.

This new development will accommodate three different families who are struggling with homelessness or in need of safe and affordable housing.

The housing committee will select the families come next February

The Laredo Housing Authority has been working on the tiny home community since 2016.

They also provide affordable housing options for communities in Laredo, Zapata, and Asheton.