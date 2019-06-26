Houston Peacekeepers looking to spread awareness

Laredo Crime Stoppers is teaming up with the Peacekeeper Movement out of Houston, to teach others not to be intimidated by police during a traffic stop.

The Houston-Harris County Peacekeepers Movement was created back in October of 2018 as a result of Senate Bill 30.

The bill requires training by law enforcement officials, high school students, and people taking driver’s education know how to interact during traffic stops.

The training discourages people from reaching over and looking for papers as the officer approaches the car, which basically eliminates bad habits that might trigger an altercation.

According to Texas Law, both police and the driver have accountability and a responsibility to act accordingly during a traffic stop.

It’s been a commonality that some of the most simple and mundane pullovers have escalated into the worst possible outcomes.

The death of Sandra Bland back in 2015 sparked the birth of Senate Bill 30.

As for Houston Peacekeepers, it’s early in the project to get around the state.

Last month, they made several trips to El Paso, San Antonio, Abilene, Odessa, and Midland.

Jorge Gaytan, one of the speakers at the event spent 33 years on the force and is now a Teen and Police Service representative hoping to spread the message of SB-30.

Gaytan says there is a human element in the job police officers do, most of the times when talking to police, it may not be under good circumstances.

Authorities say many often times, drivers might become agitated by police but what they may not know is that they may have experienced a car crash that happened earlier in the day.

Kayla Trujillo, a volunteer with the Rio Bravo Community Center says she would like to work in law enforcement someday.

She says the seminar opened her eyes and showed her the cops point of view during a traffic stop.

Trujillo hopes that through better communication we can understand that police are just looking out for the safety of local residents.

The legislature also required the Texas Education Agency to adopt the program to be taught to students at the high school level back in 2018.