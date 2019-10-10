Houston Police officer accused of running over cyclist

A Houston Police officer is under investigation for allegedly striking and killing a cyclist.

The incident happened on Tuesday night when the officer was responding to a suicide call and it was all caught on dash-cam video.

The cruise struck 29-year-old Dewayne Foreman as he was riding his bike across the street.

Investigators believe Foreman failed to yield the right of way.

The officer did not have his emergency lights or siren on during the time of the accident.

Police note it is not typical for them to use emergency alerts for this type of call; however, responding officers do have the option to activate them .