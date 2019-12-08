Houston Police officer shot and killed while on duty

A Houston Police officer is shot and killed while on duty Saturday evening.

Officials say Sergeant Christopher Brewster responded to a domestic violence situation between a couple in the east side of town.

According to reports, Brewster found the couple walking down a street and the suspect began shooting.

27-year-old Brewster was hit and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The suspect is identified as 25-year-old Arturo Solis, he is currently in police custody and charged with capital murder.

The Laredo Police Department took to social media to send their thoughts and prayers to the Houston Police Department.

Laredo Police posted on Facebook saying they send their most sincere condolences to the Houston Police Department and to the family of Sgt. Christopher Brewster.