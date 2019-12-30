Houston-area couple arrested for allegedly smuggling woman and child

A Conroe couple is arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle an illegal woman and her child through a Laredo port of entry.

Maria Guadalupe Cofraida-Pantoja and Amador Garcia-Canada, both 33, were arrested and charged with human smuggling over the weekend.

The incident happened on December 28th when Cofraida-Pantoja allegedly arrived at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge driving a white Cadillac Escalade with her husband as a passenger along with a 22-year-old woman and her minor son.

During secondary inspection, the 22-year-old woman provided a passport with the name of Garcia Canada’s relative and presented a fake birth certificate that showed her son was born in Illinois.

According to the complaint, authorities discovered a Mexican voter registration card that contained the woman’s actual identity.

The charges allege that the woman had paid $6,000 to Garcia-Canada to bring them to the U.S. and take them to Houston.

If convicted, each defendant faces up to 10 years in federal prison along with a possible $250,000 fine.

Customs and Border Protection is conducting the investigation.