Houston-area couple arrested for allegedly smuggling woman and child

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Conroe couple is arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle an illegal woman and her child through a Laredo port of entry.
Maria Guadalupe Cofraida-Pantoja and Amador Garcia-Canada, both 33, were arrested and charged with human smuggling over the weekend.
The incident happened on December 28th when Cofraida-Pantoja allegedly arrived at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge driving a white Cadillac Escalade with her husband as a passenger along with a 22-year-old woman and her minor son.
During secondary inspection, the 22-year-old woman provided a passport with the name of Garcia Canada’s relative and presented a fake birth certificate that showed her son was born in Illinois.
According to the complaint, authorities discovered a Mexican voter registration card that contained the woman’s actual identity.
The charges allege that the woman had paid $6,000 to Garcia-Canada to bring them to the U.S. and take them to Houston.
If convicted, each defendant faces up to 10 years in federal prison along with a possible $250,000 fine.
Customs and Border Protection is conducting the investigation.