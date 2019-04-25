Houston-area high school implements dress code for parents

A dress code policy aimed at parents is taking place at a Houston High School.

James Madison High School parent dress code comes after Joselyn Lewis says she was turned away while trying to register her daughter at the school earlier this month.

Lewis says she was wearing the same outfit she wore when she went to the school on April 8th.

An administrator told her that her attire was not allowed because of the length of her dress and head scarf.

Lewis says she asked to see the dress code, but one could not be found.

The next day, the school's principal sent a letter home to parents outlining the code for adults, specifying head wear and the length and types of dresses and shorts.

The letter also stated that the school must have high standards for all of its students and parents.

James Madison High School is part of the Houston Independent School District, which declined to comment on the parent dress code.