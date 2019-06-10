Houston community marches for Maleah Davis

Hundreds of people gathered in Houston to honor the life of four-year-old Maleah Davis.

The crowd met at Houston’s City Hall on Monday morning and began at around 7:54 a.m., the exact time that Maleah was believed to have last been seen alive.

The march then moved to the Harris County Jail for a moment of silence.

That's where Derion Vence, the former fiancé of Maleah's mother, is being held in connection with her death.

Those who participated in the walk are demanding justice.

Maleah's body was found in Arkansas last week after Vence allegedly confessed to a community activist.

Investigators haven't provided details on how she died.

The case is still under investigation.