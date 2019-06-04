Houston community mourns the life of Maleah Davis

The Amber Alert that was issued for Maleah Davis a month ago was canceled Monday after investigators said human remains that were found in Arkansas last week were positively identified as belonging to her.

Maleah was reported missing May 4 by her stepfather, Derion Vence. He was arrested seven days later on a charge of tampering with evidence.

According to community activist Quanell X, Vence confessed to him that he had dumped Maleah’s body in Arkansas and that her death was the result of an accident.

Vence has been held in jail since his arrest.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said the 4-year-old girl’s cause and manner of death are pending further tests and investigation.