Houston man guilty of transporting nearly 100 undocumented immigrants

A Houston man is found guilty of trying to smuggle nearly 100 people across the border through Laredo.

According to court documents, 50-year-old Bernard Jerome Leff-Year drove a tractor-trailer up to the Border Patrol checkpoint along I-35 back in September.

Agents noticed something suspicious and when they opened up the trailer, they found 93 undocumented immigrants hiding inside along with a pistol.

Something that Leff-Year, who is a convicted felon is not allowed to have

If convicted on these charges, he faces 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.