Houston man guilty of transporting nearly 100 undocumented immigrants

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Houston man is found guilty of trying to smuggle nearly 100 people across the border through Laredo.
According to court documents, 50-year-old Bernard Jerome Leff-Year drove a tractor-trailer up to the Border Patrol checkpoint along I-35 back in September.
Agents noticed something suspicious and when they opened up the trailer, they found 93 undocumented immigrants hiding inside along with a pistol.
Something that Leff-Year, who is a convicted felon is not allowed to have
If convicted on these charges, he faces 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.