Students provided clean water during advisory

Students in schools affected by the water boil notice are noticing a difference- they are getting bottled water, students confirm.

File photo: Bottled water

"They told our parents that we can get water. You can choose whether you want to get it or not," a student says.

Both public school districts were caught off guard by the city of Laredo's water advisory.

According to Assistant Superintendent Angel Velasquez, "It's been a hectic week. We've been trying to provide water for all our students and staff. We have enough to cover our entire week, so everything has been delivered this afternoon."

United has a total of 22 campuses inside the water boil zone. The district says a total of 48 pallets of water bottles were distributed among their schools on Monday alone.

"All the water to all those affected locations, and we also brought in hand sanitizer," said Velasquez.

Laredo ISD has 24 schools that were affected by the advisory.

Students are not able to use water fountains at schools, but they are able to wash their hands. Both districts have also made sanitizer available before students eat.

"We are going to be consuming about 200 pallets of water, which is probably in the half a million of bottles of water per week, it's the estimate we are looking at. We should be receiving additional pallets on Monday, and if this situation is going to last longer than expected we are going to be prepared."