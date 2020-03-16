How COVID-19 can affect your mental health

The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact our lives in more ways than one.

It's not just our everyday lives , but our mental health can also take a toll in the wake of it.

With the various news and constant tv coverage of COVID 19, it can be hard to concentrate on other daily activities and it can consume your mind.

A local non-profit organization says during this pandemic, the best thing to do during times like this is simply turn off the TV, log off the computer and relax.

The organization Pillar says they have been receiving several calls regarding people not knowing how to cope during the COVID 19 pandemic.

The non-profit says it is okay to be concerned but it’s not okay to be overly concerned to the point it could affect your mental health and cause you stress.

They recommend listening to your local health professionals and not believing rumors and misinformation you may see on social media and on tv.

Jacqlyn Calderon with Pillar suggests taking a break from TV and talking with someone you trust.

As for social distancing, the organization says there can be pros and cons to it.

They recommend finding a balance and give yourself that time to take a healthy break while also following safety precautions.

Pillar says it’s the break in our everyday routine that can lead up to this stress.

If you need help coping with anxiety, you can always reach out to pillar at their office at 1403 North Seymour or reach out to them via social media.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding COVID 19 please call the City of Laredo Health Department hotline at: 956-795-4954.