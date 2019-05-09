How Google, Facebook ‘know your deepest, darkest secrets'

We don’t like to think about it, but the folks at Google and Facebook know our every move.

Every click, every search and every website visit becomes part of your online profile.

If you’ve ever been on Facebook, you’ve probably noticed all the advertising in your feed, and strangely, the ads seem to be for things in which you’re really interested.

That’s no accident, according to Bobby Hicks of Indiview Media in Somerset, KY.

"It's uncanny how much data they collect on you," he said. "Not only do they know what you're searching, they also know what you're buying. Facebook knows what purchases you've made, they know what your interests are, they know all your browsing history, they know your browsing data.”

And Google knows even more about Internet users than Facebook does.

“They know your deepest darkest secrets,” Hicks said. “Think about all the stuff you search on Google that you don’t want anyone to know. Google knows.”

If you don’t like being tracked, here are some things you can try:

-- Giving up your social media accounts - delete Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc.

-- Download an ad tracking extension for your browser to disable tracking.

-- Use a search engine that doesn’t track you.

However, Hicks said, that still won’t stop all the tracking.

If you’re going to be on the internet, it’s just something you’re going to have to live with.

Copyright 2019 WKYT via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.