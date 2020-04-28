How do you feel about the reopening of Texas?

As Texans anxiously await Governor Abbott's order re-opening sectors of the state's economy, many have mixed feelings about whether or not the timing is right.

Beginning this week restaurants, parks, churches, and golf courses are slated to open under new modified rules.



Those rules include no mandatory requirement to wear face masks and continuing social distancing.



That has some people excited to begin somewhat normal operations, but others still have their reservations.



Some fear the virus could spread and cause a second spike in cases and worse deaths.