How our local airport is affected by the coronavirus

While it's all for safety precautions, airports around the nation have remained open and continue to fight germs with preventative measures.

This includes the terminals, elevators, ticket counters, and the plane itself.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, businesses and different entities have been closing their doors for the time being.

However, airports across the nation including our own continue to conduct business as usual.

TSA Agents are given the option to wear personal protective equipment, but it is not mandatory and there is hand sanitizer available for pre-check in as well as post-check-in.

Despite this week being Spring Break in the Gateway City, airport director Jeffery Miller says flight numbers remain low.

Miller says while the airport has seen a severe decrease, he’s glad to see that people are taking the precautions and staying at home.

As of now, there are no plans to postpone or delay any flights coming in or out of the Laredo International Airport.

However, Miller says come April, there may be a reduced amount of flights.

Right now it’s just with United that they are not seeing any reductions with American or Allegiant at this time but if so it would only be temporarily.

As for Aeromar, they still plan to move forward with the airline here in Laredo but because of the pandemic, some plans have been slowed down.