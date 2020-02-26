Schools fight against coronovirus and other illnesses

Federal health officials gave out a blunt message about the possible spread of the new coronavirus in the U.S.

However, Texas health officials are letting school districts know the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the matter.

"Mandatory, we need to do it three times a day," said Jose Vasquez, UISD bus driver. "Normally in the morning after a route. But in our spare time we give it another pass, another clean."

For 24 years, United ISD bus driver Jose Vasquez has taken students to and from school. That's why everyday he disinfects and makes sure his bus is clean.

"The cover of the seats, the windows, most likely anywhere the kids seat. Sometimes they will lean to those places and that's our main focus right now."

United ISD is one of many districts getting updates by the Texas Health Department on the latest regarding the new strand of the coronavirus.

While they are vigilant, it's another flu like matter that they've been seeing in the classrooms.

"We're really working with the influenza, that's what we're seeing more than anything else," said Irene Rosales, UISD Health Services director. "There's cases every single day."

However, the normal symptoms seen in influenza are not the same as before.

"It's not coming out with a fever, until the second day that they go back and get tested again, then they come down with influenza."

During P.E. or recess, and even after hours, custodians are cleaning thoroughly the classrooms and offices for any germs.

Although they understand the concern many have with the coronavirus epidemic, they say there is no need to panic.

"There is a lot of fear because there is a lot of social media out there. They are watching the news and making things worse for anybody."

They ask parents to show their children the importance of washing their hands and keeping germs at bay, and if their kids are sick to stay home.

As of now a total of 22,000 cases of students with flu like symptoms between Laredo and United ISD have been reported.

Schools are urging parents if their children are sick to take them to their doctors for a proper diagnosis and treatment.