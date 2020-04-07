How the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting our environment

With the spread of COVID-19 still going strong, many are taking extra precautions by purchasing gloves and masks to protect them from germs; however, a local group says we mustn’t forget about our environment.

Tricia Cortez with the Rio Grande International Study Center says people are throwing their rubber gloves and masks in the parking lot and on the streets.

Cortez says that this is a health hazard to not only other people but also wildlife and our environment.

In order to prevent garbage from ending up in our storm drains and our river, it’s important to properly dispose of the items after use.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has caused quite a stir in our everyday lives, it’s important to not forget about Mother Earth.

Cortez says, “We also need to do our part and protect the health of our family and other people of our community, and so this is not the time or the moment to litter.”

Cortez says she has already spoken to the city about putting together a PSA to bring this issue to light.