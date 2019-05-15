How the China tariffs can impact local consumers

The tariff battle between the United States and China is trickling down to the border.

A struggling community within the Gateway City could feel the negative impact of this war.

It's a war of words that can hurt consumer pocketbooks soon.

The Trump Administration’s retaliation against China has resulted in a tariff spike on billions of dollars’ worth of products.

Although popular items such as clothes, toys, and electronics aren't affected just yet, it has downtown business owners a bit worried about how they can sell any of their imported products.

Over at Liverpool, Chinese electronics are a dime a dozen.

The trade war could negatively affect products from leaving the shelves since the cost will ultimately land on the consumer.

Laredo Chamber of Commerce President Miguel Conchas says it's unfortunate that in the end, it will be the consumers who will pay the price.

Conchas says many of the products we buy particularly from large buck stores such as Walmart are made in China and those products will be impacted.

Conchas hopes that both leaders of the U.S. and China can come to some sort of agreement so they can stop this issue from affecting consumers.

China announced that it will also increase tariffs in the U.S. by the first of June.

The United States will be meeting with China and other world leaders at the G20 summit in Japan next month.

Officials will discuss the escalating trade war and possible solutions.