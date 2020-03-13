How the coronavirus can affect our local economy

With all of the concerns regarding the coronavirus, there are undoubtedly expected to be some effects on the local economy.

Businesses and industries throughout the world are bracing for the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Events, travel, and commerce all expect to see some change.

Here in Laredo, despite no cases reported business owners are preparing for some sort of disruption in consumer patterns.

Miguel Conchas, president of the Laredo Chamber of Commerce says with Spring Break a few days away, he hopes consumers are not discouraged from shopping.

As our area continues to be coronavirus free, business owners hope their number one shoppers across the border will not stop from coming over to spend money this upcoming week.

They expect for spring break to show if there is an impact since it is considered one of the strongest seasons for retail in Laredo.

Conchas adds when it comes to commerce and cargo shipping, the chamber has not seen any major delays.