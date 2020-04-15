How the pandemic is affecting gateway city's revenue

Officials say they're working behind the scenes to keep important streams of revenue flowing.

How is the pandemic affecting the gateway city's pocketbook?

According to the Laredo Fire Department Chief Steve Landin, during an emergency situation we go through three phases: mitigation, response, and recovery. ​

Before wrapping up Tuesday's meeting, Eads said while they continue to work on managing the crisis there are still operational functions they must take care of.



As we get deeper into the pandemic's effect on the community, the conversation is starting to shift on what they're doing financially.



Because without money, they can't help the medical community.

"We're seeing a sharp decline in what's happening with our bridge revenues, we're seeing a sharp decline in sales tax, we're seeing a sharp decline in every sector that we look at. While we try to continue to provide this medical assistance, this emergency response. We have to also in the background make sure we provide the necessary resources."

Eads says there are a lot of issues they're fighting through, including budget.



Now officials need to figure out what the end of the tunnel looks like.

"All of these decision makers look at this and they make decisions based on data driven decisions," said Chief Steve Landin. "In other words, during emergencies we have a tendency to react sometimes with the heaviest emotions that are circulating us, and sometimes that in itself can have a different effect on the emergency and the recovery."

Mayor Pete Saenz says he's been asked whether they'll be a tax abatement for non-essentials, but with revenue the way it is, he says they need look at data to get an idea of what they're capable of.

"We can't truly accommodate every aspect of our community, but hopefully with time and measure as we're doing, and analyzing and evaluating," said Mayor Pete Saenz. "Thank goodness we have a good management team and we'll get to the right answer. It may not be pleasant but obviously we have to prioritize."

The City has been seeing issues with bridge revenue since February, after a reported million dollar loss.

Recent data shows that compared to last April, the city has seen a 66 percent decrease in non-commercial bridge traffic, 30 percent decrease in commercial traffic, and an 80 percent decrease in pedestrian traffic.