How the workforce is affected by the city-shutdown

It's been nearly 24 hours since the mandatory city-wide restrictions went into effect.

It was a bit quieter than usual in the Gateway City on Thursday after city officials issued a mandatory city-wide shutdown.

Businesses like restaurants and others have shut their doors temporarily to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Some of those temporary store closures were at the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo.

While some restaurants remained open due to their delivery or drive-thru services, others have been seeing the effects of the closures.

Local Fedex delivery person, Luis Garza says, they still receive packages but there’s no use for deliveries if all the stores are closed.

Luis says he is the only person working to provide for his family because there’s no work for anybody.

However, he encourages the community to stop the spread by following the orders set not only by city officials but by the state government.

Others traveling through Laredo say it was quite a change to see the busy streets a bit calmer.

Many are complying with the city restrictions and are being proactive in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

San Antonio resident Blanca Sandoval recommends people who need to be out to take extra safety measures.

Sandoval says she is taking precautions by having hand sanitizer with her and hand wipes.

Several local restaurants are asking the public in lieu of social distancing to call the, place an order and pick up your meal at a designated area inside the restaurant.

It’s just one of many proactive approaches many have taken to keep their doors open while preventing the spread.

If you see any business or vendors overcharging for necessities, such as drinking water, food, batteries, medicine or lodging you are asked to report it to the Texas Attorney Generals Office.