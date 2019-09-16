How to avoid ticket scams

With football season in full swing, the Better Business Bureau is advising consumers not to fall victim to ticket scams.

When it comes to purchasing tickets to a special event, everyone wants a good bargain whether its a concert, sporting event or family show; however, wherever there's money involved, scammers are looking to make their next move.

The Better Business Bureau is offering several helpful tips to keep you from being scammed out of your money.

When purchasing tickets online, it's important to always visit reliable websites, such as Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and Eventbrite.

Online ticket brokers can also be good sites to find tickets; however, they can sometimes offer invalid tickets.

If you happen to purchase tickets to an invite, it's always important to check with the venue and make sure the tickets have not been re-sold.

If you believe you have been scammed you can try to contact the websites helpline and or contact your bank to see if they can refund the charges.

You can also report this scam to the Better Business Bureau to also keep others from getting scammed.