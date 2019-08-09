How to identify teenage depression

Is your teen at risk for suicide?

It’s a question that all parents need to take into consideration and while no teen is immune to suicide, there are factors that can make some adolescents more vulnerable than others.

Experts say the key is making sure those around students can recognize the signs before it’s too late.

A local school district went the extra mile to bring a recognized leader to Laredo to train teachers to spot all the signs.

UISD is one of the few school districts in the nation to have an internationally recognized psychologist that specializes in youth suicide prevention as well as bullying.

The school district invited Dr. Scott Poland to speak at the Student Activity Complex.

Dr. Poland spoke in front of hundreds of UISD teachers of all grade levels about the importance of speaking with their students about depression.

He says suicide is the second leading cause of death amongst teenagers.

The doctor believes parents and teachers should be able to identify if their child is depressed by looking at three key factors.

Dr. Poland asks parents to see if their child’s mood has been persistent, is it pervasive, and if the child no longer enjoys activities they once loved.

Medical experts say the next step to take if your child is experiencing depression is to seek professional help immediately.

Dr. Poland says about 20 percent of teens suffer from some form of depression and about 80 percent never seek treatment.

If you do suspect your child is suicidal, Dr. Poland suggests securing all lethal weapons inside the home including guns.

It’s perfectly normal for teenagers to be moody during their teen years; however, it’s important to seek treatment if a pattern of behavior continues.

Dr. Poland has personally assisted after many tragedies including 16 school shootings, including the one in Parkland.