How to tell between the flu or strep throat

Most flu activity peaks between the months of December and February but strep throat has also been an issue during the flu season, that’s according to the Center for Disease Control’s website.

According to the CDC, flu activity can last as late as May and strep can easily spread to other people but regardless if it's strep or the flu, it's important to see a doctor right away.

If you have a sore throat, cough, body ache or a fever, those are common symptoms of the flu or strep throat.

According to a local health official, if you are experiencing body aches that is more associated with the flu, while strep throat effects just the throat.

Officials say it is important to see a doctor especially if a person in your household has a low immune system.

LISD health services coordinator Grace Lopez says it can be dangerous for your child and should be checked out as soon as possible.

Lopez says not to give them an antibiotic if you are not sure of their illness.

Lopez adds that the longer a child waits to get treatment the more likely they could end up hospitalized.

The best way to prevent yourself from getting sick is to get your flu shot, don't forget to do the vampire cough and of course always wash your hand with soap and water.

Laredo ISD has vaccinated over 8,200 students throughout the district with the flu vaccine.