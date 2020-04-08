How you can celebrate Easter during the coronavirus crisis

Although Easter is taking place this weekend, the Stay Home-Work Safe Order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is still in effect, which may influence the way you celebrate.

Under the city and state’s order, residents are not able to have gatherings of no more than ten people.

The City of Laredo says it’s best to celebrate with those in your immediate household.

Although the churches will be closed, several places of worship have started streaming their religious services on Facebook or their websites.

It’s also important to keep in mind that a lot of stores have announced that they will be closing their doors on Easter, so it’s important to purchase your groceries the day before to have everything you need.

Just remember if you do need to take a trip to the store to always wear something that covers your mouth and nose.

Even though we can’t head to the parks or the lake, you can still have a cookout in your backyard, as well as an Easter Egg hunt.

And for all those kids worried about the Easter Bunny, he has been considered essential personnel and he will still be delivering baskets of goodies.

Remember if you are caught violating the city’s order, you may face a fine of up to $1,000.

